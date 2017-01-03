RIDOH Detects Increase in Viral Illne...

RIDOH Detects Increase in Viral Illness throughout the State; Urges Rhode Islanders to Take Precautions to Prevent the Spread of Disease Disease surveillance systems at the Rhode Island Department of Health have detected an increase in viral respiratory and gastrointestinal illness over the past several days. This is not unexpected for this time of year; however, the Department is urging all Rhode Islanders to help prevent the spread of viral illnesses like the flu and norovirus by practicing good personal protection measures.

