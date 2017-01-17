RI women join in marches here & D.C.
GOVERNOR'S WELCOME: RI Governor Gina Raimondo attended the RI Women's Solidarity Rally at the State House and said, "President Trump better listen to us because we matter, too," she said to the estimated crowd size of 7,000 people at the State House.
