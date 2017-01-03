RI General Assembly session gets unde...

RI General Assembly session gets underway

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The first day of the 2017 session for the Rhode Island General Assembly bringing 16 new faces to the State House including 12 new State Representatives and 4 new State Senators. The start of the new session also coming with the reelection of House Speaker Nick Mattiello and Senate President Theresa Paiva Weed.

