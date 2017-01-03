RI General Assembly session gets underway
The first day of the 2017 session for the Rhode Island General Assembly bringing 16 new faces to the State House including 12 new State Representatives and 4 new State Senators. The start of the new session also coming with the reelection of House Speaker Nick Mattiello and Senate President Theresa Paiva Weed.
