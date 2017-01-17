Rhode Islanders rally to fight repeal of Obamacare
That's the message Governor Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island's congressional delegation are sending to Republicans in Washington after their vote Friday to repeal Obamacare. She used to pay over $2,000 a year for her medicine.
