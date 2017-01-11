Rhode Island legal marijuana proponents kick off campaign
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE - The legalization of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts is causing some Rhode Island lawmakers to try to catch up to their neighbor and possibly race ahead. Rhode Island's legal pot proponents kicked off their campaign Wednesday to pass state legislation they hope can take effect before marijuana shops open across the border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Jan 5
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec 25
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC