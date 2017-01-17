Rhode Island Governor Proposes Free 2...

Rhode Island Governor Proposes Free 2-Year College Tuition

All Rhode Island students in good academic standing would qualify for two years of free tuition at any of the state's public colleges under a plan Gov. Gina Raimondo will present this week to the General Assembly as part of her fiscal 2018 budget. Although a handful of other states, including Tennessee and Oregon, offer their resident students free tuition at certain of their colleges -- community and technology schools, for example -- it is believed that Raimondo's plan would be the first in the nation to provide free tuition to students attending any of its public colleges, regardless of family income.

