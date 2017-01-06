REVEALED: Dem Senator Bashing Betsy Devos Had No Problem Personally Profiting From Charter Schools
Betsy Devos, Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of education, has come under fire for her support of charter schools from congressional Democrats, including Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. A Daily Caller investigation reveals that Whitehouse - who has repeatedly criticized Devos, even suggesting she has never set foot in a public school - is a former stockholder in a for-profit charter school company.
