REVEALED: Dem Senator Bashing Betsy D...

REVEALED: Dem Senator Bashing Betsy Devos Had No Problem Personally Profiting From Charter Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: The Daily Caller

Betsy Devos, Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of education, has come under fire for her support of charter schools from congressional Democrats, including Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. A Daily Caller investigation reveals that Whitehouse - who has repeatedly criticized Devos, even suggesting she has never set foot in a public school - is a former stockholder in a for-profit charter school company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink Jan 5 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec 25 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,723 • Total comments across all topics: 277,772,577

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC