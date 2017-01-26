Raimondo: Wait and see if Trump moves are legal or 'bluster'
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she's trying to remain calm, even as she says many Rhode Islanders have legitimate fears about moves President Donald Trump has made in his first week in office. The Democrat says on Friday that it's unclear to her whether executive orders Trump signed "have any actual legal weight" or are just "bluster."
