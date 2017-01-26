Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free College Tuition ...

Representative Robert Nardolillo is expressing concerns with Governor Gina Raimondo's two-year, free college tuition plan because it does not exclude illegal immigrants. "We already know that Governor Raimondo supports driver's licenses for illegal immigrants, now it looks as though, if this plan passed, Governor Raimondo would be putting all Rhode Island taxpayers on the hook to pay for two years of free college tuition for some 35,000 illegal immigrants currently residing in Rhode Island.

