Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free College Tuition ...
Representative Robert Nardolillo is expressing concerns with Governor Gina Raimondo's two-year, free college tuition plan because it does not exclude illegal immigrants. "We already know that Governor Raimondo supports driver's licenses for illegal immigrants, now it looks as though, if this plan passed, Governor Raimondo would be putting all Rhode Island taxpayers on the hook to pay for two years of free college tuition for some 35,000 illegal immigrants currently residing in Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Jan 5
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec '16
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC