Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimo...

Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free College Tuition ...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Go Local

Representative Robert Nardolillo is expressing concerns with Governor Gina Raimondo's two-year, free college tuition plan because it does not exclude illegal immigrants. "We already know that Governor Raimondo supports driver's licenses for illegal immigrants, now it looks as though, if this plan passed, Governor Raimondo would be putting all Rhode Island taxpayers on the hook to pay for two years of free college tuition for some 35,000 illegal immigrants currently residing in Rhode Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink Jan 5 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,558 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC