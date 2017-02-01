News | Scoundrels: Chapter 5 The Bloo...

News | Scoundrels: Chapter 5 The Bloodless Revolution

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Go Local

Each week, GoLocalProv will publish a chapter of the book Scoundrels: Defining Corruption Through Tales of Political Intrigue in Rhode Island , by Paul Caranci and Thomas Blacke. The book uses several infamous instances of political corruption in Rhode Island to try and define what has not been easily recognized, and has eluded traditional definition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Politics | Nardolillo Questions Raimondo's Free... Jan 28 Fred Vanley 1
sarah beth zink Jan 5 know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec '16 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,287 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC