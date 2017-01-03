News | Molly O'Brien Joins GoLocal - Will Co-Host New Live Daily Programming
She is one of Rhode Island's most-liked TV broadcast journalists and will co-host GoLocal LIVE with Kate Nagle, GoLocal's News Editor. O'Brien was most recently at WJAR Channel 10, where she was the popular traffic, technology, and social media reporter.
