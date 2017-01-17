News | Marzullo: Providence School Walkout Raises Question, Is Anyone in Charge?
The recent public acknowledgement by Providence's new School Superintendent that he would take minimal action against an organized large scale high school student walk-out this Friday is both shocking and troubling. Providence high school students are being encouraged to leave school at 11AM and proceed to the State House to protest the proposed policies of the in-coming Trump administration.
