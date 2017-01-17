News | Gina Raimond(i) Said "I" 38 Times in Her State of the State Speech, 10x More Than Trump
Governor Gina Raimondo's State of the State address on Tuesday was rich in promises and even richer in the first person reference of "I". Raimondo said "I" thirty eight times in her speech -- more than ten times more than President Donald Trump used the first person reference in his inaugural speech on Friday.
