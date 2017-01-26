News | Common Cause Releases Statement on Charges Against Rep. Gallison
The following is a statement issued by Common Cause RI's John Marion regarding federal charges issued against former State Representative Raymond Gallison: It has happened again. With today's plea agreement with former State Representative Raymond Gallison, Rhode Island has seen its third lawmaker arrested or charged in as many weeks.
