News | BREAKING: Raimondo to Oust DePena, Guertin Over UHIP Debacle

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is going to oust Melba DePena and Thom Guertin over the beleaguered rollout of UHIP, GoLocal has learned. Department of Human Services Director DePena was brought on by Raimondo in January of 2015; Guertin was appointed by then-Governor Lincoln Chafee as the state's first "Chief Digital Officer" back in 2012.

