News | BREAKING: Raimondo to Oust DePena, Guertin Over UHIP Debacle
Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is going to oust Melba DePena and Thom Guertin over the beleaguered rollout of UHIP, GoLocal has learned. Department of Human Services Director DePena was brought on by Raimondo in January of 2015; Guertin was appointed by then-Governor Lincoln Chafee as the state's first "Chief Digital Officer" back in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Jan 5
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec 25
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC