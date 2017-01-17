News | Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car Tax Repeal

Governor Gina Raimondo gave her State of the State speech on Tuesday night, touching upon her proposals to raise the minimum wage, give Rhode Island students two free years of college, and state retirees their first cost-of-living increase in five years. "The budget I'll send you on Thursday will cut every Rhode Islander's car tax by 30%," said Raimondo in her speech, "Putting more than $50 million back in your pockets."

