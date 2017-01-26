News | ACLU of RI Sets up Hotline for Food Stamp Complaints Related to UHIP
The Raimondo Administration's failures with UHIP continue and now, the ACLU of Rhode Island has set up a telephone hotline for people to call if they are having problems with their food stamp applications being processed because of the issues with the state's system. Federal law requires the state to decide on applications within 30 days from the date the application is submitted.
