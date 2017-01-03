...NBC 10 I-Team: URI Audit: School o...

NBC 10 I-Team: URI Audit: School overbilled students $671,400

Read more: Turnto10.com

The NBC 10 I-Team has obtained an audit of a department at the University of Rhode Island, which showed the school overbilled students for housing in 2015 to the tune of $671,400 among other things. "I want to assure our students, indeed the entire URI community, and all Rhode Islanders that we are already responding to the issues raised in this audit a " said Kathy Collins, vice president for Student Affairs.

