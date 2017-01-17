Mother Charged for Allegedly Abducting Daughters in 1985 from Rhode Island

A mother who allegedly abducted her children from the Rhode Island home they shared with their father in 1985 has been found living in Texas under a different name, police said Tuesday. On Aug. 26, 1985, Russell Yates filed a missing persons complaint for his wife, Elaine C. Yates, and his two children, 3-year-old Kimberly and 10-month-old Kelly, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.