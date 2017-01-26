Lifestyle | Flickers' RI Internationa...

Lifestyle | Flickers' RI International Film Festival Set to Kick Off 21st Year in August

Thursday Jan 26

The 2017 Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival is will celebrate its 21st year this summer across the state of Rhode Island. The Festival will take place from August 8th to August 13th and feature programming in Providence, Newport, Cranston, Warwick, East Greenwich, Cumberland, Woonsocket, Tiverton, and Westerly.

