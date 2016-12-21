Legislative leaders begin new session...

Legislative leaders begin new session with different goals

The two top leaders of Rhode Island's Democratic-controlled General Assembly are beginning the year with competing priorities that could balance out by the time the six-month session ends. Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello plans to fulfill a campaign promise of phasing out municipal car taxes over the next five years.

