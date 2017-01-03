Lawmakers target "double tax" on leased vehicles
A bill being introduced in the Rhode Island General Assembly with the support of Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello would eliminate a so-called double tax on leased vehicles. Mattiello named eliminating the double tax as one of six priorities he wants to look at closely this year during his opening day remarks to the state House of Representatives on Tuesday.
