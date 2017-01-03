Independent Insurance Agents of RI su...

Independent Insurance Agents of RI support Child & Family

12 hrs ago

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Independent Insurance Agents of Rhode Island and Trusted Choice members donated over 250 gifts and $300 in monetary and gift card donations to Child & Family through the Holiday Giving program.

