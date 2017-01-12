Hundreds rally in Rhode Island in support of 'Obamacare'
Hundreds of people have gathered alongside a group of Rhode Island Democrats to protest Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Among those taking part in Sunday's rally at the Johnston Senior Center were both of Rhode Island's U.S. senators, its two U.S. representatives and Gov. Gina Raimondo.
