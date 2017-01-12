Health | RI Hospital Files Obstetrics...

Health | RI Hospital Files Obstetrics Application With...

On Tuesday, Lifespan's RI Hospital filed with the State of Rhode Island to gain approval spend millions to build a new 31-bed obstetrics unit right across the street from Women and Infants Hospital. The $43 million expansion is likely to spark new calls for the $2 billion healthcare giant to make payments to the city of Providence.

