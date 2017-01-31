Former State Representative Raymond G...

Former State Representative Raymond Gallison arraigned

Friday Jan 27 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Former Rhode Island house fiance chair Raymond Gallison charged with cashing in on a dead man's estate and taking money from a disabled persons fund walked out of court Friday as a free man, for now. In court documents filed Monday Gallison agreed to plead guilty to 9 federal charges.

