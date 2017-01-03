Former Raimondo staffer agrees to $5,000 ethics fine
A former lawmaker agreed to a $5,000 fine on Tuesday and acknowledged he broke Rhode Island's so-called revolving door law by taking a job in the Raimondo administration a few months after he left his elected position. The Democrat from Narragansett stepped down in April 2015 from the House seat he held for more than 25 years.
