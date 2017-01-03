Domestic violence gun control bill back in General Assembly
A debate over whether domestic abusers can have guns is returning to the Rhode Island General Assembly this year after similar legislation was defeated during the final hours of last year's session. East Providence Democratic Rep. Gregg Amore introduced a bill Wednesday that would block people with misdemeanor domestic violence convictions from owning guns.
