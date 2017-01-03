Democratic majority grows in new Rhod...

Democratic majority grows in new Rhode Island legislature

A state legislature with one of the most lopsided Democratic majorities in the country is opening its 2017 session with the swearing-in of lawmakers and the election of a House speaker and Senate president. About 86 percent of Rhode Island lawmakers in the new General Assembly that convenes Tuesday are Democrats , though they don't hold monolithic views.

