Democratic majority grows in new Rhode Island legislature
Rhode Island Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, left, is administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the R.I. Supreme Court Paul Suttell, right, as Mattiello's wife Mary Ann, center, looks on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. One of the most lopsided Democratic-controlled legislatures in the country opened its 2017 session with the swearing-in of lawmakers and the election of a House speaker and Senate president Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|14 hr
|know her
|5
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec 25
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC