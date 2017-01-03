Democratic majority grows in new Rhod...

Democratic majority grows in new Rhode Island legislature

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Darien News-Review

Rhode Island Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, left, is administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the R.I. Supreme Court Paul Suttell, right, as Mattiello's wife Mary Ann, center, looks on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. One of the most lopsided Democratic-controlled legislatures in the country opened its 2017 session with the swearing-in of lawmakers and the election of a House speaker and Senate president Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sarah beth zink 14 hr know her 5
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec 25 The Real Donald T... 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC