Deer hunting season to open on Block Island
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management says the season will open Tuesday at the island's Black Rock and Rodman Hollow and run through Feb. 10. DEM Director Janet Coit says the Black Rock hunt is a popular draw and is also a vital part of controlling the island's deer population. DEM is reminding the public that they should use caution while walking on trails around Black Rock.
