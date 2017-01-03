Business | Rhode Island PBS Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2017
Rhode Island PBS is celebrating its half-century milestone this year after its launch in June 1967, when Governor John Chafee flipped the transmitter switch to the state's first public television station to broadcast over the airwaves for the first time. WSBE became independent from state ownership in 2012, when it became a community licensee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec 25
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC