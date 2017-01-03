Business | Rhode Island PBS Celebrati...

Business | Rhode Island PBS Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2017

7 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Rhode Island PBS is celebrating its half-century milestone this year after its launch in June 1967, when Governor John Chafee flipped the transmitter switch to the state's first public television station to broadcast over the airwaves for the first time. WSBE became independent from state ownership in 2012, when it became a community licensee.

