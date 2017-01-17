Business | Lardaro Report: RI's Economy Falters in November
Rhode Island's economy continues to hang in there as we move into the final months of 2016. That is particularly encouraging as we witnessed several changes in the quality of our state's economic performance and its overall momentum as this year progressed.
