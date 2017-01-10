a Midsummer Night's Dream to Take the...

a Midsummer Night's Dream to Take the Stage in 80's Fashion at Trinity Rep

Tuesday Jan 10

One of William Shakespeare 's most produced plays, A Midsummer Night's Dream, takes the stage at Trinity Repertory Company and continues the 53rd season, Ghosts of the Past, Dreams of the Future from February 9 - March 24, 2017 in the Chace Theater. Directed by associate artistic director Tyler Dobrowsky , this production is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Project Discovery, Trinity Rep's landmark student matinee program which has introduced over one million Rhode Island students to live theater.

