a Midsummer Night's Dream to Take the Stage in 80's Fashion at Trinity Rep
One of William Shakespeare 's most produced plays, A Midsummer Night's Dream, takes the stage at Trinity Repertory Company and continues the 53rd season, Ghosts of the Past, Dreams of the Future from February 9 - March 24, 2017 in the Chace Theater. Directed by associate artistic director Tyler Dobrowsky , this production is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Project Discovery, Trinity Rep's landmark student matinee program which has introduced over one million Rhode Island students to live theater.
