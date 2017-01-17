3rd ex-Rhode Island lawmaker in 11 da...

3rd ex-Rhode Island lawmaker in 11 days charged criminally

Monday Read more: Washington Times

A former Rhode Island state lawmaker has agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges, becoming the third former House member in 11 days to be charged with criminal conduct. Democrat Ray Gallison was charged in U.S. District Court on Monday with mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns.

