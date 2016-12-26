Tribal members occupy office over election dispute
A faction of the Rhode Island Narragansett tribe is occupying a tribal government building for a fifth day in a dispute over the tribe's leadership. The occupying group is led by elected tribal council members who impeached Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas and want him to step down.
