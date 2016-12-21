RIDOH and RIDEM Lift Remaining Public...

RIDOH and RIDEM Lift Remaining Public Health Advisories on Rhode Island Bodies of Water

Thursday Dec 15

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are lifting the public health advisories on Mashapaug Pond and the Roger Williams Park ponds in Providence; Melville Pond, Sisson Pond, St. Mary's Pond, and Lawton Valley Reservoir in Portsmouth; Paradise Pond in Middletown; and Watson Reservoir in Little Compton. These advisories were put in place in July, August, and September because of the presence of blooms of blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria.

