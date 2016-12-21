RI Federal Court Sides With EPA On St...

RI Federal Court Sides With EPA On Stormwater Permitting Requirements

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: jdsupra.com

A federal court in Rhode Island recently held for the EPA on the scope of its non-discretionary duties regarding stormwater discharges. The case arises out of the EPA's failure to notify certain commercial and industrial polluters that they must obtain stormwater discharge permits and install operational controls, and provide them with applications for permit coverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... 1 hr The Real Donald T... 4
sarah beth zink Dec 18 Deb P 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,435

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC