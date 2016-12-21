RI Federal Court Sides With EPA On Stormwater Permitting Requirements
A federal court in Rhode Island recently held for the EPA on the scope of its non-discretionary duties regarding stormwater discharges. The case arises out of the EPA's failure to notify certain commercial and industrial polluters that they must obtain stormwater discharge permits and install operational controls, and provide them with applications for permit coverage.
