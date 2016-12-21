Rhode Islanders reflect on George Michael's life
Many are reflecting Monday night on pop icon George Michael's life after passing away at the age of 53 on Christmas day. George Michael first achieved fame in the mid-80s, and now more than 30 years later, he is still remembered by some as one of the best.
