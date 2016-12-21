Rhode Island General Assembly set to ...

Rhode Island General Assembly set to begin its new session

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Rhode Island General Assembly is set to begin its new session with the swearing in of all 113 lawmakers. Democrats maintained their control of both chambers and gained a handful of seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... Dec 25 The Real Donald T... 3
sarah beth zink Dec 18 Deb P 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,819 • Total comments across all topics: 277,495,949

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC