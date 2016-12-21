Rhode Island electors cast 4 votes for Hillary Clinton
Clay Pell, one of four Rhode Island members of the U.S. Electoral College, casts his vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton at the State House, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Providence, R.I. Pell and the state's other three Democratic electors also unanimously passed a motion calling on Congress and the president to investigate Russian interference into this year's presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
|Safety fears rein in march for immigrant driver...
|Sep '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC