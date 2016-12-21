Politics | Trump's Top Staff Now Features Two RIers, Spicer is Named White House Press Sec.
There are now two Rhode Islander who serves in President-Elect Donald Trump's small circle of advisors. Sean Spicer joins Middletown native Mike Flynn, who serves at Trump's National Security Advisor in a critical White House role.
