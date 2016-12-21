Politics | Riley: Donald Trump Involved With Ponzi Scheme Criminals?

Was President-elect Donald Trump Involved with Ponzi Scheme criminals? Did Mr. Trump recommend that the perpetrator of the scheme, also loosely tied to Rhode Island, was qualified for US Attorney General or even President of the United States? Sometimes I feel like an investigative journalist Is living inside of me, just waiting to bust out. I see all kinds of malfeasance among the politically powerful and it makes my skin crawl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.