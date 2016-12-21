Politics | Patricia Morgan: 17 to Wat...

Politics | Patricia Morgan: 17 to Watch for 2017 in RI

The Republican State Representative is no stranger to GoLocal's year end lists - in 2015, she was tapped for earning the accolades of having made a difference that year for calling into question state contracts with the Rhode Island Convention Center - not to mention the necessity, or efficacy, of truck tolls. Morgan, who was first elected to the General Assembly in 2010, takes on a new role in 2017, however, when she assumes the role of House Majority Leader.

