News | Scoundrels: Chapter 1, Bugs in City Hall
Each week, GoLocalProv will publish a chapter of the book Scoundrels: Defining Corruption Through Tales of Political Intrigue in Rhode Island , by Paul Caranci and Thomas Blacke. The book uses several infamous instances of political corruption in Rhode Island to try and define what has not been easily recognized , and has eluded traditional definition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
|Safety fears rein in march for immigrant driver...
|Sep '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC