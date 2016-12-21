News | RI Spent $1 Million Plus in Paz Movie Box Office Disappointment
The movie "Bleed for This" is based on the life and boxing career of Rhode Island's Vinny Paz . The Vinny Pazienza biopic "Bleed for This" has earned roughly $5 million in domestic theaters, and was just named the seventh biggest "Box Office Loser of 2016" on one year-end list - after Rhode Island gave the movie over $1 million in tax credits to be filmed in Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|Dec 25
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC