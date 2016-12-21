News | RI Spent $1 Million Plus in Paz Movie Box Office Disappointment

News | RI Spent $1 Million Plus in Pa...

18 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The movie "Bleed for This" is based on the life and boxing career of Rhode Island's Vinny Paz . The Vinny Pazienza biopic "Bleed for This" has earned roughly $5 million in domestic theaters, and was just named the seventh biggest "Box Office Loser of 2016" on one year-end list - after Rhode Island gave the movie over $1 million in tax credits to be filmed in Rhode Island.

