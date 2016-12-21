News | Ri Aclu, Ripac Blast Department of Health's Regulations on Medical Marijuana

The ACLU of Rhode Island , as well as the Rhode Island Patient Advocacy Coalition , blasted the Rhode Island Department of Health's new regulations governing the medical marijuana program that the groups say will harm patients' access to the program. "It is both ironic and deeply disturbing that, even as the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana in Rhode Island seems ever more likely, the state is putting completely unnecessary and burdensome obstacles in the way of those who need to use the drug for medicinal purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.