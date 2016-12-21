News | Reps. Morgan, Quattrocchi Call UHIP Rollout Problems "Simply Unacceptable"
Minority Leader Patricia Morgan and Rep. Bob Quattrocchi are putting the Rhode Island Department of Human Services on blast for the implementation of the UHIP rollout. Morgan and Quattrocchi visited the field office in advance of another hearing by the Joint House Finance and Oversight Committee monitoring the rollout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ...
|1 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|4
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC