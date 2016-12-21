News | Reps. Morgan, Quattrocchi Call...

News | Reps. Morgan, Quattrocchi Call UHIP Rollout Problems "Simply Unacceptable"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Go Local

Minority Leader Patricia Morgan and Rep. Bob Quattrocchi are putting the Rhode Island Department of Human Services on blast for the implementation of the UHIP rollout. Morgan and Quattrocchi visited the field office in advance of another hearing by the Joint House Finance and Oversight Committee monitoring the rollout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhode Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats think Trump won on economic issues - ... 1 hr The Real Donald T... 4
sarah beth zink Dec 18 Deb P 3
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A... Nov '16 nove01 1
shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12) Oct '16 need answers 3
News Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza... Oct '16 Lawrence Wolf 5
...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10) Sep '16 Peter WolfMan 363 6
See all Rhode Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhode Island Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,460

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC