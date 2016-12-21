News | Guest MINDSETTERSa Sen. Miller & Rep. Slater: RI Should Regulate Marijuana
The dominos of marijuana prohibition are falling in New England, and the time is ripe for us to act in Rhode Island. We should enact legislation to regulate and tax marijuana for adult use in the upcoming legislative session, not simply because Massachusetts and Maine voters approved similar laws, but because it will make Rhode Island a healthier, safer and more vibrant place to live.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
