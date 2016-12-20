News | EDITORIAL: Mr. Berens, If You Want Public Money, You Need to Provide Public Disclosure
Governor Gina Raimondo is on a roll. This week, nearly $40 million of taxpayers' dollars in the form of subsidies were handed out to America's most wealthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhode Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sarah beth zink
|Dec 18
|Deb P
|3
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Kitchen Cabinets For Sale In Bracknell Forest A...
|Nov '16
|nove01
|1
|shortage of women in rhode island! (May '12)
|Oct '16
|need answers
|3
|Curt Schilling eyes US Senate run against Eliza...
|Oct '16
|Lawrence Wolf
|5
|...'' l....Love Rhode Island..''' (Sep '10)
|Sep '16
|Peter WolfMan 363
|6
|Safety fears rein in march for immigrant driver...
|Sep '16
|Wildchild
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rhode Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC